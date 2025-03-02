Engineering fraternity launches extensive marathon

The annual Engineers marathon 2025 has been held today, with the professionals in the sector running over in the 5km,10km and 21km categories. The exercise aims at promoting the physical and mental health of engineers, who spend hours of time in different undertakings according to the organizers. Eng. Ronald Namugera, the Registrar of the Engineers Registration Board, says after intense trainings, the professionals in this discipline will shortly be competing in national and regional marathons. This marathon marks the start of the annual World Engineering events.