AFRICA JUNIOR ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIP :Uganda sends off nine athletes to Zambia

Uganda has dispatched a team of 9 athletes to Ndhola in Zambia ahead of the Africa youth athletics championship due this weekend.The three-day championship gets underway this Saturday . The team has been taking part in various competitions as they prepare for a number of activities this year that includes the Africa U20 Athletics Championships and the Youth Olympics that will take place in Tirade and Tobago. Despite stiff competition expected from the likes of Kenya and Ethiopia, the long-term goal is to see these youngsters develop into great athletes at the senior level.