AFRICA BOXING UNION TUNE UP FIGHT:Latib Muwonge set to fight ally Mbukwa of Tanzania

Ugandan boxer, Latib Muwonge, will face off with Tanzania’s Ally Mbukwa in the Africa Boxing Union Title Elimination fight scheduled to take place at Club Obligato tomorrow night. The eight rounds bout will be preceded by eight under-card fights that will also include one ladies' bout. Ugandan boxer Muwonge who believes this fight will usher him to the African title bouts weighed 65 kilograms whereas Tanzania’s Mbukwa weighed 62 kilograms.