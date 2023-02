3X3 BASKETBALL: Budo SSS flagged off

Buddo Secondary School has today been flagged off by the State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang to represent the country in the 3X3 Basketball at the Africa Schools Championships. The event starts on February 26 to 3 march in Casablanca, Morocco. A squad of 14 which will represent the country in both the boys and girls competition will set off tomorrow morning.