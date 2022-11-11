SPORTS FUNDING WOES :Parliamentary committee to probe National Council of Sports

Parliament has set up a select committee to investigate the National Council of Sports for suspected fraud. The unanimous decision was made after officials of the sports body failed to satisfactorily explain how they used the funds the Government allocated to the institution. MPs found an inequitable or failed distribution of the allocated resources in the budget for sports federations. The situation is complicated by the unclear information on whether the treasury released the funds to the National Council of Sports.