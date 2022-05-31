Special prayers to be held for those who died for Islam

A section of Muslim leaders has organised special prayers for Martyrs, who gave their lives for Islam on Wednesday. This comes as Catholics and Anglicans are getting ready for Uganda Martyrs' day on 3rd June this week. According to a committee that runs the Muslim Martyrs' site at Namugongo, Muslims Martyrs form part of the country's Islamic history and can’t be forgotten. The committee chairperson Prof. Badru Kateregga also highlighted the need to redevelop the site in their honour calling for Muslims to join hands to save their heritage.