SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONES: DJIBOUTI - Great lakes countries our priority

A small African country siting on south entrance of the red sea, adjacent to some of the worlds busiest shipping lanes, and now viewed globally as the gate way to Africa, Djibouti is now focusing ease the burden of logistical challenges hampering the growth of the great lakes country’s of Uganda, the DRC, Burundi and Rwanda Among others. Aboubaker Omar Hadi the chairman of the Djibouti ports and free trade zones authority also says countries must work toward the complete removal of physical barriers hampering trade across the continent.