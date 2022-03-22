Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Three geologists, 2 UPDF soldiers killed in Moroto
  • 2 News Gunmen kill 34 people in northwest Nigeria
  • 3 World Signs of Ukrainian forces 'going after' Russians, says Pentagon
  • 4 National Increase in commodity prices is beyond govt control, says Kasaija
  • 5 National Thirteen NRM MPs seek to replace Oulanyah as speaker