SPEAKERSHIP RACE: Todwong says candidates must be ready for great responsibility

Members of parliament have been advised to elect a speaker who can live up to the task and responsibility of this office. According to the NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong, any prospective candidate for this position must have a comprehensive understanding of the law as well as the ability to unite the different parties. The race to replace the fallen speaker Jacob Oulanyah kicked off on Tuesday with prospective candidates officially expressing their interest in parliament’s top job.