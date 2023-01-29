Speaker Anita Among calls on MPs to support locals

The speaker of parliament Annet Anita Among has urged members of parliament to focus more on identifying the problems affecting local people from their constituencies, as opposed to only legislation in order to fight poverty. Her call came during a fundraising drive organized by Ngariam County Member of Parliament and state minister of Sports Peter Ogwang in Katakwi district. The fundraising was organized to raise money for several women SACCO groups in Ngariam County. Some six hundred million shillings were raised from the event.