Speaker Among says police need more funds, opposition want prudence

Parliament has tasked the finance ministry to table before the House the budgetary releases to the Uganda Police Force. This was after the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, made a passionate appeal the House to support the police budget to enable the force squire better equipment and personnel. Speaker Among claimed that Police was ill-equipped and could not effectively conduct patrols and this was the main reason for the delayed response to an attack on Busika police post in Luwero district in which two police officers were killed by unknown assailants.