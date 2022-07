Spate of violent school strikes raises concern

Just this week at least one thousand five hundred students in two schools have been suspended for striking. At Kimanya Blessed Sacrament Secondary school in Masaka city, the students demonstrated over alleged frequent power cuts. In a separate incident, the administration of St. Mary’s College Rushoroza in Kabale district sent home more than 400 students following a fight that was sparked off by an argument over watching television on Saturday.