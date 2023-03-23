Makerere project promotes proper disposal of old computers
Mao says international community should not vilify Uganda
Project to supply over 300 homes with clean water
Government warns of high likelihood of floods and landslides
Promoters gather to pave way for way for a better working relationship with police
LUTUWE : Twogera ku nsonga yabategesi b'ebivuulu [Promoters]
Bobi&Chameleon replica long to meet real artists
Golfer Ronald Rugumayo sponsored by RwandAir for tourney
MC Kapale credits MPs for voting against the anti-homosexuality bill
Mayanja's welcome family and friends in memorial mass for the late AK47
Dr. Kulthum calls for intentional fasting this Ramadan
Imam Kyeyune asks moslem artists to pause entertainment activities to observe fasting principles
SMACK LEAGUE : 20 clubs confirm participation in season 6
Abenyigira mu bisiyaga bubakeredde
Ttiyagaasi enyoose e Nabweru-Nansana lw'akwekalakasa