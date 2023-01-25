Rwanda says fighter plane violated its airspace
WFP moves to help the most vulnerable refugees this year
Gender and Labour Ministry considers amending laws on child protection
Tertiary institutions tasked on skills development
IGG will investigate alleged extortion at Entebbe airport
NSSF managers say that savers’ money is safe
A.N.T. unveils Alice Alaso as its flag-bearer for MP by-election
Arsenal fans released, all charges dropped
Government urged to revise curricula to make it beneficial
Ministry of Internal Affairs resumes passport give out |MORNING AT NTV
Uganda commences trials for oil drilling|MORNING AT NTV
Expectations from the Africa Test and Treat Initiative Conference on Cancer|Morning At NTV
Abatuuze be Kaakunyu batabuse lwa ttaka
Ab'ebijambiya baalumbye essundiro lyamafuta e Buyikwe
Okugema polio kutongozeddwa e Mubende