KCCA councillors granted bail after spending four days in Kitalya and Kigo prisons.
COVID-19 Testing Centre at Mpondwe border destroyed in fire after car accident
Isma Olaxess contributes Shs250,000 to MC Kapale's wedding
Bukedea Health Centre gets three new wards to ease access to health services
Why are Makerere University students up in arms over online education
Thieves break into Aromatic studio, laptops stolen
BEYOND THE STAGE: Singer Yoyo reaps big from photography
Ebonies reveals valentines day plans
David Lutalo promises fans more music
Abavubuka mu Kampala bawagidde okugoba abatembeeyi ku nguudo
OKUKULAKULANYA ABABUNDABUNDA: E Kyangwali batongozza okuzimba oluguudo
OKUBBULULA EBY'OBULAMBUZI: Waliwo okutambula kwe'kikungo okutongozeddwa
OKUKENDEEZA OBUBENJE E MITYANA: Enguddo zitekeddwako obugulumu
Abasajja bayagala kumukazi omu e Nabweru
EKIKANGABWA: Omuvubuka ekumye ku nyumba ya mwanyina omurilo e Katolerwa-Bukomansimbi