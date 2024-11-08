Five Makerere University students arrested during protest over delayed allowances
Activists urge government to regulate investors over land evictions
Farmers urged to embrace Indigenous seeds to combat climate change challenges
Medical equipment shortage hits Uganda's health facilities
Kadaga urges EAC council of ministers to revive anti-FGM bill
KCCA suspends budgeting process over funding shortfall
Protecting Africa's creative economy and strengthening Intellectual Property Rights | MORNING AT NTV
Journalism's role amid political pressures | MORNING AT NTV
Museveni justifies the decision to dissolve UCDA | PRESIDENTIAL ADDRESS
Uganda-Kenya Tourism Conference to feature golf and farm trips
Uganda leads trade with Italy as coffee exports soar
Abitex ngenda kumuggulako omusango - Gloria Buggie
Absa Bank unveils UGX 19 billion loan for boda-boda EV operators
Journalists locked out Amid MPs' fight, sparking outcry over press freedom
Peaceful NUP mobilization tours resume in Kamuli
Zaake to sue Akol and MPs over Parliamentary altercation