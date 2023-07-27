Princess Katrinah Graduates from University of Nottingham

By Patience Kebirungi More by this Author

Katrinah Sarah Ssangalyambogo, the eldest daughter of Kabaka Muwenda Mutebi II and Nnaaabagereka Sylvia Nagginda, recently celebrated her graduation from the University of Nottingham in the UK. The Princess, who studied Business Management, shared pictures of the ceremony on her Instagram story. Her mother, Nabagereka of Buganda, Sylvia Nagginda, accompanied her and expressed her pride in her daughter's achievement.

The University of Nottingham, is a public research University in Nottingham, England and it is one of the oldest education institutions in the country having been founded as University College of Nottingham in 1881.

In addition to her academic pursuits, Katrinah is a talented athlete. She has showcased her skills in swimming, playing volleyball, basketball, and football. In 2014, she even represented her country as a member of the national swimming team. Her passion for football led her to travel to Qatar in 2022 to witness the World Cup firsthand.

Aside from her sporting talents, Katrinah is also known for her captivating oratory skills and her dancing abilities, which she often shares on social media. With a diverse range of talents and accomplishments, Katrinah continues to shine both academically and in her extremely amusing pursuits.