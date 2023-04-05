Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Senior four student arrested for sodomising 8-year-old boy  
  • 2 News 'Anxiety' over EAC force in DR Congo
  • 3 National Epilepsy most prevalent in Eastern Uganda- report
  • 4 National Review universal education, incorporate free sanitary pads, women activists ask govt
  • 5 National Registration of 2023 UNEB candidates starts 