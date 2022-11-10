Hands are tied on presidential directives on contracts - UNRA
EBOLA OUTBREAK: Education ministry issues guidelines for learners, holidays
BOXING: Title holder Sebute to battle it out with Nsubuga on 31st Dec
Prof P. L. O. Lumumba advises Gov't to set up trust fund for HIV fight
Security personnel recruited to provide information on landing sites
Steel firm donates food to Buikwe residents
Walukaga hints at his legend musician list ,states Bobi Wine as legend squared
African Institute of Music at 10years ,musicians advised to take on music lessons
Singer Chameleon's father continuous help to salaama school of the blind causalities
Rehearsals in high gear as Eddy Kenzo festival draws closer
"Kenzo ,Walukaga and my self are husband materials" -Big Eye
Beenie Man the Dance hall King arrives in Uganda ahead of concert
E Hoima batandise kawefube w’okusomesa abakulembeze b’ediini ku kirwadde ky’ebola
Abatuuze e Buikwe bagobye ssentebe w'ekyalo nga bamulanga okwekobaana n'abamenyi b'amateeka
Abakulembeze e Mityana batabukidde abakola enguudo