Ekirooto kyange kya kutumbula firimu - Morris Mugisha | MWASUZE MUTYA
President Museveni warns against land fragmentation
Minister urges Mbarara leaders to fight wetland encroachment
MPs call for more free zone facilities
Children afraid of testifying in court
New law society executive faced with cuts in donor funding
Extension workers trained in better farming methods
Minister raises concern over female school dropouts
Nyege Nyege kicks off | MORNING AT NTV
EALA ELECTIONS: What is Uganda's regional agenda? | ON THE SPOT
Sophie Gombya comments about Sumaya's claims against Eddy Yawe
Senga Sebanga to perform at a show with Bobi Wine
Maulana & Reign in conflict with Jacob Omutuze
The severity of pediatric cancer in Uganda | MORNING AT NTV
Can new technology reduce driver's license forgery? | MORNING AT NTV