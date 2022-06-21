Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Uganda to tax Facebook, other internet giants
  • 2 National We’re working day and night to see Museveni’s fall- Bobi Wine
  • 3 National Four ‘possessed’ siblings arrested over killing their father
  • 4 National Kibalama unveils ‘new NUP head office', warns Bobi
  • 5 National Police to close driving schools without licenses