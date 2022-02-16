Katuna border officials asked to ease COVID-19 testing procedure

The minister for ICT and National Guidance Chris Baryomunsi has asked Ugandan and Rwandan health authorities to formulate convenient COVID-19 testing measures to allow smooth travelling at Katuna/Gatuna border point. Baryomunsi made this remark during his tour at the border to assess the progress of business there. The Gatuna/Katuna Border was reopened at the end of last month after nearly three years of closure. However business there is yet to fully resume due to restricted travel by authorities of both Uganda and Rwanda due to COVID-19.