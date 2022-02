Kasule Lumumba calls for accountability from Kyotera leaders

The Minister for General Duties in the office of the Prime Minister Justine Kasule Lumumba has called for investigations into the Kyotera District Service Commission following complaints from residents. The Minister made the order yesterday in Kyotera Town Council during the Baraza forum which was intended to give accountability by technical staff about the money sent by the government to provide services to the people.