How to secure a second date after the first one

By Desire Ninsiima More by this Author

Love, in most cases, needs no explanation as to what it is, but a feeling one can only relate to when they experience it.

On NTV Uganda's popular morning show, #MwasuzeMutya episodes, the esteemed Faridah Nakazibwe hosted a life coach, Mariam Nagujja, mostly referred to as the "Love Doctor." In one of her relentless lectures about love, she stated that finding the right partner is easy as long as people wait patiently for the right time. She emphasised that as people wait, they need to work on themselves as well so that when the right partners come up, the two people are ready for the relationship.

Many people ask themselves what comes next after doing everything right, having a chance to go on a date, but the partner disappears or never calls back. Mariam Nagujja again listed key elements to consider before going on a date.

Say less on your first date: Mariam Nagujja believes that the nature of human beings is made in such a way that they will always want to know more. She suggests that as you discuss with your partner on a date, say less about your life and, most importantly, your background so that they stay anxious and longing to more.



Dating is a process that needs to be appreciated with its time factors, yet not many follow the dimensions. Nagujja also believes that ignoring the red flags is a character many people possess, but it brings many regrets and disappointments that could have been avoided.

One of the red flags she listed was when your partner doesn't call back after the first date. To her, love is a powerful feeling that people should not easily ignore and act like everything is normal.

Nagujja also explained the desire to have sexual intimacy with your partner. She says that sex should be among the last items on the to-do list since, in most cases, many people just want sex only.



