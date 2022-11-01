Speaker Among says police need more funds, opposition want prudence
MARATHONN FOR MATERNITY: Hauwei hands over 280m to MTN
HIGHER COST OF LIVING: Inflation now rises to 10.7%, wipes out savings
EBOLA HITS TOURISM SECTOR: Sector players record losses as tourists cancel bookings
Ebola lockdowns don’t work - Opposition leaders
Regional peace key but EA funding must improve - Kagame
SALAAMA SCHOOL FIRE: DNA results for deceased children out, burial to follow
RUGBY AFRICA WOMEN’S CUP: Uganda face off with Kenya on Wednesday
Manhunt launched to find assailants who killed two cops at Busiika police post
EA court to hold hearings in Kampala, citizens told to utilize it
UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL LEAGUE: St Lawrence edge MUBs to reach final with Nkozi
OIL AND GAS SECTOR: Small businesses eye Petro dollars but lack capital
NWSC marks 50 years of service, clients hit 18 million
BALUMBYE POLIISI Y’E BUSIIKA: Basse abapoliisi babiri, abalala basatu balumiziddwa
EKIRWADDE KYA EBOL: Abatambuza abasuubuzi bagamba nti basalise
ENZIRUKANYA Y’EMIRIMU MU POLIISI: Ababaka batadde minisitule y’ebyensimbi ku nninga