Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Military evacuate Col Abdallah Nasur's body over family fight
  • 2 News Central African Republic accuses rebels of killing nine Chinese miners
  • 3 National Man wants pay after speeding army truck rams into his house
  • 4 National Mbarara City suspends staff recruitment over corruption
  • 5 National Alarm over sale of govt jobs in Budaka 