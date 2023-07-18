Dj SlickStuart to headline the Sama Rave Pare in Rwanda

By Isaac Ssejjombwe More by this Author

After he left Rwandese yearning for more weeks ago, Uganda’s top deejay SlickStuart alongside Kenya’s Cream de la Cream are scheduled to headline the Sama Rave Pare this Friday at Mundi Centre.

Stuart is flying out of the country on Thursday with his manager, Nisha Bridget for this gig that is also going to see Deejays Brianne, Clara, Toxxxx and Iraa from Rwanda share the stage.

“Rwanda is like my second home and it is always a privilege playing there. This is the second performance in less than a month, and that shows the kind of relationship I have with my people,” said Stuart.







