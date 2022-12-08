Prime Minister warns against misuse of road funds
REGIONAL SECURITY: Great lakes body to undertake DRC fact finding mission
COLLINS AHUMUZA: The only female coach in the women’s super league
UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE: KCCA up against express in a Kampala derby
UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE: Wakiso Giants courts Busoga United
22ND JUA KALI EXHIBITION: Low turnout on day one
GROWING ORGANIC EXPORTS: Aiming to surpass the USD 100m mark
UMEME CONCESSION: Now certain to end in 2025
Ebola frontline health worker narrates his experience
1,200 COVID-19 vaccine doses arrive ahead of trials
President Museveni calls for more mechanised farming
Survey uncovers corruption in COVID-19 vaccination exercise
What it takes to censure a minister
COLLINS AHUMUZA: Wuuno omukyala yekka atendeka mu liigi y’abakyala
EMPAKA Z’EBIKONDE: Abaneetaba mu by’olwomukaaga bawera
MWATWALA OBUFERE E NAIROBI: Otafiire alagidde poliisi enoonyereze ku bavuganya