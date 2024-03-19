Cindy Ssanyu refutes pregnancy claims, calls out AI misinterpretations

By Desire Ninsiima More by this Author

In a recent interview on #TheDailySoup, a SparkTV weekly show airing at 8 pm, Cindy Ssanyu addressed swirling rumours regarding her alleged pregnancy. Following a performance at Roast and Rhymes, where a picture capturing her onstage presence sparked speculation, Cindy took the opportunity to refute the claims unequivocally. She expressed her dismay at people who focussed solely on her physical appearance rather than her musical prowess.

Cindy pointed fingers at the misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI), claiming people can now use such technology to manipulate anything according to their interests, citing an incident involving fellow artist Azawi's song "Masavu." She elaborated how AI-generated content nearly jeopardized Azawi's work, with individuals erroneously attributing it to the late Radio. Cindy also clarified that while collaboration between UMA and UNMF is possible when there are mutual interests, a merger is not on the cards.



