Cindy promises financial aid to Lillian Mbabazi if UNMF fails to step in

By Desire Ninsiima More by this Author

Cindy Ssanyu has disclosed her intentions to aid fellow singer, Lillian Mbabazi during her time of need. Addressing concerns about why their group, Blue Three, hadn't yet intervened, Cindy clarified that while they have plans to assist, she initially reached out to Eddy Kenzo and he assured her that efforts are underway from the Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF) to assist Lillian.

Cindy also adds that Lillian is okay and, as part of the Blue Three team, they have plans to help her in case UNMF doesn’t offer assistance, stating " Lillian is surrounded by capable people. We talked to Eddy Kenzo and he said that they are doing their best to help her. Tetwagala kumwesibako atte nga tatwetaga”

Lillian Mbabazi was evicted from her rented home due to rent arrears, leaving her with a significant debt of UGX 16.2M. She was given a 10-day ultimatum to pay this money or face tougher consequences.