Businessman pleads guilty for impersonating music promoter Balaam

Andrew Mark Asiimwe, aged 32, appeared before Grade One Magistrate Sanura Nambozo where he pleaded guilty to charges of impersonation and attempted electronic fraud. Asiimwe falsely presented himself as Balaam Barugahara [Ateenyi] and created a fake Facebook account to defraud John Twinomugisha, soliciting money for the fictitious MK Girl Child Project.

Initially pleading not guilty, Asiimwe surprised the court by changing his plea and asking for forgiveness from Balaam, citing financial instability. Court records indicate that Asiimwe used the same fake Facebook account to deceive others, promising them fake job opportunities in Canada and Germany. He would charge them registration fees, Interpol charges, and visa fees. Additionally, Asiimwe, posing as a major, offered to connect victims with influential individuals in the Uganda People's Defense Forces (UPDF), Special Forces Command (SFC), and government for recruitment and better positions.



