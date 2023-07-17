Archbishop Emeritus Paul Bakyenga passes away at 79
Police investigate shooting of 23-year-old man in Mbale after trespassing arrest
PM Nabbanja meets Rwandan counterpart for bilateral talks and Women Deliver Conference
Uganda Breweries invests 250M in Singleton Golf Challenge
Bagaya clan withdraws from Empango plans
Class Attracts Class! Aziz Azion Brags After Platnumz Performs His Song
Role of multi-party politics in Uganda today |MORNING AT NTV
Spice Diana Refutes Claims of Paying for a Song Collaboration with Diamond Platnumz
FDC wrangles: Ssemujju Nganda calls for transparency
Vivian Tendo officially off the hook! Weds husband in a modest ceremony
The Epic Clap back! Fire Baby Winnie Nwagi Responds to Fans
MWEBALE: William Kisekka yayambiddwa
Wuuno omukyala atunda ffene, omusajja yamulekawo mu muggalo gwa Covid19
Okwagazisa abaana mwoyo gwa ggwanga: Ab’essomero lya Namungo Seed batendekeddwa
Okutangira obubenje; Abakugu balabudde ku mmotoka ezifiira ku kkubo
Okulonda ba ssentebe b’ebyalo: Bannayuganda basabidde okugumikiriza