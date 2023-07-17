Latest NTV

Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Pakistani man kills Ugandan wife after child's DNA results turn negative – police
  • 2 National Gun violence dominates Law Society report
  • 3 National FULL LIST: Museveni appoints six new registrars
  • 4 National Do judges spend a lot of time on ‘vacation’?
  • 5 National Driver of truck which killed 17 people in Kagadi failed to brake