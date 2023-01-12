Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Armed men kill three family members, rob Shs5m
  • 2 National US couple rescues Kamuli school in ownership row
  • 3 National Locals confiscate Balaalo cows, ask them to relocate 
  • 4 National NRM divided over  Serere by-election
  • 5 National Namuganza snubs censure probe committee