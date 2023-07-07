Artists wish Chameleon a quick recovery

By NTV Uganda Reporter More by this Author

Following the revelation that the legendary Joseph Mayanja alias Dr Jose Chameleon is ill in the USA, many Ugandan public figures are wishing him the quickest recovery.

Ugandan artists Gravity Omutujju broke the news about Chameleon’s health in an interview where he revealed that he had had a phone conversation with the ill song-maker just before the latter had an operation procedure.

Music and TV personalities including Eddy Kenzo, MC Kats, Big Eye, Geosteady, Gravity Omutujju, Comedian Hannington Bugingo, and many others have shared quick recovery messages to the Ggwanga Mujje artist.

“Get well soon legend,” Comedian Hannington Bugingo tweeted with a message about overcoming obstacles. The comedian urged the Mayanja brother to stay strong and work through the challenge.

“Come back stronger champ,” Eddy Kenzo shared on his socials. The Sitya loss hitmaker equated Chameleon to a warrior and stated how he was confident the latter would make it through the tough times.

Big Eye, who views Chameleon as father figure, wished the singer are quick recovery. In a twitter post, Big Eye promised to pray for the Forever song-maker.

Even TV personalities like MC Kats shared encouraging words to boost the morale of the Ugandan music legend.

“You are too fit, you will conquer,” MC Kats tweeted.

Reports have it that Chameleon’s situation is improving and he will be back home soon.