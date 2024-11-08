Palamenti eyisizza ebbago ly’okuggyawo UCDA
Ebya P. 7 bitandise; ab’amasomero g’abaliko obulemu beekubidde enduulu
Omubaka Francis Zaake ali ku kitanda lwa mubaka munne kumukuba gakonde
Omuyizi gwe baabuliza olupapula azzeemu n’atuula ebya P.7
Eby’okwerinda ku palamenti bisiibye binywevu nga etteeka ku bbago ly'emmwanyi liyisibwa
Omuyizi eyazadde Bukomansimbi leero y’omu ku batudde ebigezo bya P.7
Ab’essomero eririna abaliko obulemu basoomoozebwa okukola ebigezo bya P.7
Eby’abayizi abaaweebwa emmere Nawangwe agamba tebaali b’e Makerere
BUSINESS UPDATE: UBL 2024 Sustainability Report
KCCA hospitals receive malaria drugs worth UGX 35 million
UNEB reports no major incident across the country as PLE exams start
Fight erupts between MPs Akol and Zaake inside parliament
Speaker Among suspends 12 Members of Parliament
National Coffee Bill: Parliament resumes after brief suspension
ON THE GROUND : Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) commence nationwide
Morning At NTV| Challenges of school to work transition