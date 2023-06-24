The federation is illegal- Promoter Bajjo snubs Eddy Kenzo’s unity mission
Promoter Bajjo vows to set a mega concert for star Clever J
Eddy Kenzo confirms UMA is part of the federation
James Propa analyzes the the fate of Alien skin-Pallaso battle
Late Kato Lubwama’s artistic projects keep his legacy running
Amoko family calls for a peaceful resolution
Minister Babalanda warns hoima security over ADF
Gov’t urges dairy farmers on boosting milk products
Mukono residents reject KCCA plans for new centre
Kasese residents urge gov’t to help with return of Omusinga Wa Rwenzururu
DPP says 3 more iron sheets cases will be presented in court
Abasiraamu bakubiriziddwa okusala ebisolo ku Eid Al Adha olwokusatu
Minisita Katumba agamba bali mu nteekateeka z'ennongsereza ly'okuzimba
Abakozi ba URA baakutekebwako kkamera enkesi
Ab'eby'enjigiriza mu Alebtong beeralikirivu olw’omuwendo gw’abawala abafuna embuto nga tebannetuuka