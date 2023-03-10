Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National We never banned political parties, says Makerere professor
  • 2 National How surveyor got 150 acres of contested land in Wakiso
  • 3 News Fierce fighting close to DR Congo's Goma
  • 4 National Govt plans Shs70b pay-out for Eskom
  • 5 National Parents push school head out over poor performance