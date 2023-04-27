OLUTALO MU SUDAN :Bannayuganda 211 bakomyewo kuno
LWAKI MUTUMALAKO EMIREMBE :Poliisi n’ababaka abakyala abavuganya balidde matereke
AKANYOOLAGANO OMUKWATIDDWA ABABAKA ABAKYALA :Palamenti eyagala gavumenti ekangavvule aba poliisi
ABASUMBA AB’OBULIMBA: Waliwo paasita omulala akwatiddwa e Kenya
"PCM combination can't be compared to an MDD diploma"Big Eye trashes Bebe Cool's thinking
"I wanted Hajjat Kulthum to give birth in Paris, but she preferred New York," Acram brags
Pastor Jjengo commemorates 5 Years of dedicated service to his congregation
More than 200 Ugandans have been repatriated from Sudan
Women MPs arrested after protest over security forces’ handling
First Lady Janet Museveni launches construction of Aga Khan University teaching hospital
Heavy rain destroys plantations, one person dead in Bungoho
Truck carrying students overturns on Soroti-Toroma Road, students injured: Police
Abayizi 11 batikiddwa olw’okumalako ekitabo ekitukuvu ki Quran
Mu bulamu abasawo bannyonyodde ku bulumi bwomukifuba
Katikkiro alugamizza enzirukanya enzirukanya y'ebitongole by'obwakabaka