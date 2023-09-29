61 former LRA combatants repatriated from Central African Republic
Shadow Minister calls for increase in social assistance grant for elderly
Ugandan Badminton players shine on opening day of Kampala International Future Series
Works Minister Katumba Wamala asks KCCA to set up water hydrants
Wildlife ranger shoots one dead, injures another in Murchison Falls National Park operation
UPDF Chief of Staff Warns against harassment of civilians by marine soldiers
Government releases UGX 200 billion for Agricultural Credit Facility to empower farmers
Agricultural extension workers say they hardly get allowances
Minister Anite cautions manufacturers about quality
How prepared is Uganda for AFCON 2027 | ON THE SPOT
Deconstructing the Pamoja Bid | MORNING AT NTV
"I can only thank the university" Cindy asserts, emphasizing that she doesn't owe gratitude to Sheebah
Gombe Schools at 10 | MORNING AT NTV
"We Decided to Donate First-Class Clothing," Barbie Kyangulanyi on ‘Caring Hearts ‘Initiative
"Some people hate us because of our status" Comedian Kapere on his brand new music hit