Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National When gun violence, road crashes dominated central region in 2022
  • 2 National Why Shs40.5b fish project has stalled
  • 3 National VP Alupo tips school heads on discipline
  • 4 National Rukungiri mourns former minister Mbaguta
  • 5 National Govt starts work on Shs3.5b Lira school 