Tugende Mukikadde Western Edition: Musicians share their views
Martha Mukisa has high expectations for her upcoming 'Sisaga' concert
Omulangira Ndausi ventures into promotion, tells of his plot to start a music band
“Kampala pot holes made me pack my car,” Comedian Amooti cries to the government
“Pallaso met kabaka on pure mercy", Mad rat and Chicko tell it all
NEW KID ON THE BLOCK : Asha Blessing in an exclusive
KATIKKIRO AWABUDDE ABAWANDISI: Ayagala banoonyereze ku bw'obuwanga
ENKUBA: Enyumba n'emere yabilese ku ttaka e Masaka
"We would like to collaborate with Vinka," Morgan Heritage members display interests
Abtex and Serena Bata fall out; Promoter Abtex issues a demand notice
Serena Bata disagree with Abitex promoter, appreciates him for work done
Activists concerned about contaminated food
EMBERENGE EGAZE: Minisita Nandutu asindikiddwa Luzira
SPARKTV MWEBALE: Eyazaalibwa nga talina mikono bamuzimbira ennyumba
Mukaga bakwatiddwa poliisi lwa kubba motoka