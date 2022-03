South Sudanese refugee mothers concerned at shrinking support

The South Sudanese refugee mothers living in Kiryandongo Refugee settlement in Kiryandongo district have raised concerns over the reduced size of plots and food ratio offered to them. The Kiryandongo settlement is home to over 75,857 refugee families trained to tackle the roots of malnutrition through kitchen gardening, however, they say they have limited access to land to produce adequate food for their homesteads.