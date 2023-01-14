Sorry situation of Kanungu’s oldest health facility

The Kanungu District Health Officer is calling for specialists to be deployed to Kambuga hospital, due to a critical shortage of key personnel and emergency health complications, to deal with patients who are referred to the hospital. Kasudha says electricity blackouts are a regular occurrence, affecting the hospital's daily operations. The matter was prompted by last week's situation when Information Minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi had to be flown from Kambuga to Kampala for better health care.