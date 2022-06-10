Soroti: EC chairperson meets stakeholders over election roadmap

Political tension is mounting in Soroti after the electoral commission set the 27th of June 2022 as the date for a by-election to replace the MP for Soroti East Moses Atan Okia, whose election was nullified by the high court on 24th May. Today, the chairman electoral commission held consultative meetings with area political leaders to determine a roadmap for the bi-election. EC Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakaama was on hand to determine when the voters register.