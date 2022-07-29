Soroti East MP elect Herbert Ariko commits to unite electorate

The MP-Elect for Soroti City East, Herbert Ariko, says he is committed to uniting residents of Soroti. Herbert Ariko says the population has for long been hoodwinked by the opposition who have crippled effective service delivery. Meanwhile, the former MP Moses Attan of the FDC party dismissed the election and is considering going to court for redress. Ariko garnered 9,407 votes against Attan’s 8,771 votes and the UPC candidate Pascal Amuriat bagged 115 votes.