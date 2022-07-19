SOROTI EAST BY ELECTIONS: Three candidates withdraw from to race for MP

Three people interested in the Soroti east parliamentary seat have pulled out of the race and thrown their support behind the NRM aspirant. Joseph Ogita, Herbert Omoding and Stephen Omoding all independent leaning aspirants claim they have had protracted negotiations with the NRM chairperson. These claims are yet to be confirmed. It had been expected that the Electoral Commission would nominate six people today. In May, the court of appeal ruled nullified the election of FDC’s Moses Attan. The court was convinced that the Electoral Commission failed to conduct free and fair elections after it irregularly transferred Opiyai and Aloet wards from Soroti East to Soroti West after the nomination of the candidates.