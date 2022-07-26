SOROTI EAST BY-ELECTION: NRM pledges more support to locals

The political atmosphere in Soroti city remains calm despite Tuesday today being the final day of the campaigns for the Soroti East by-election that has attracted three candidates. The Vice President, Jessica Alupo, who has pitched camp in the area to support NRM's Edward Ariko, maintains that this particular by-election is a testament that these electoral processes in urban settings, can be held peacefully. The Forum for Democratic Change party fronted Moses Attan to maintain the seat he lost following the nullification of his 2021 victory by the courts of law.