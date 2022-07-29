SOROTI EAST BY-ELECTION: Mukula accuses Alupo of causing division in Teso

The concluded Soroti city east by-election that the National Resistance Movement secured has exposed rift within the rank and file of the party leadership. The NRM national vice chairman Eastern region accuses Vice president Jessica Alupo of having an ego that has divided party leaders in Teso into factions. The warring parties want the party chairman Yoweri Museveni to reign in over the politically damaging contradictions.