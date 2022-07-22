SOROTI EAST BY-ELECTION: Campaigns start in earnest with tight FDC, NRM contest

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has joined the move to secure a winner in the Soroti East campaigns. In her first stump for NRM flag bearer Herbert Edmond Ariko, the prime minister urged NRM leaders in the city to stop divisions there and rally their support around the party flag bearer. Meeting NRM leaders in Kengere ward, Nabbanja told residents hit hard by poor harvests in the area, that relief food was on the way. Elsewhere, FDC candidate Moses Attan Okia carried out his campaigns in Opuyo and Kambiswaili wards. He decried the use of government resources by Ministers, RDCs and Prime Minister to fight him. The Campaigns are due to end on Tuesday with elections set to be held on Thursday 28th July 2022.