Some UPC members have denounced cooperation with NRM

Some members of the Uganda People's Congress National Council have denounced the verbal cooperation between UPC and National Resistance Movement saying the ruling party sidelined UPC candidates in the recently concluded election for EALA elections. Eight NRM and NRM-leaning MPs plus one Democratic Party candidate took the nine slots. Members Higenyi Kemba and Denis Enap the legal advisor of the party say they demand formal and structural talks between the two parties as they deem the current cooperation agreement.