Some schools task UNEB to explain missing PLE marks

The administrators of Green Valley Primary School in Masanafu, in Lubaga Division, are puzzled over the missing marks of their candidates. The school had been designated by the government as an examination centre for Ebola contacts seeking to sit for their Primary Leaving Examination. The 29 candidates, who were under Ebola isolation, and wrote their Primary Leaving Examinations from this school have only received partial results, those for the mathematics and science papers. They now want the examinations body UNEB to intervene and investigate this matter.